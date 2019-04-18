September 13, 1945 — March 13, 2019
Judy Martha Tveidt Lakin, a long-time resident of Corvallis, died Wednesday the 13th of March at her home in Portland, Oregon with her family by her side.
Born in 1945 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Judy completed high school in Garretson, South Dakota and received her Bachelor’s degree from Augustana College in Sioux Falls in 1967. She continued her education at the University of Oregon and worked as a medical technologist in multiple clinics and as an administrative specialist for a timber company.
In retirement, she cared for her grandson, Nico and enjoyed time with her family and friends.
Judy always loved spending time with family and friends, traveling, hiking or walking through nature at any opportunity. So much so that she cycled along canals in Belgium, scaled Munros in Scotland, braved glaciers in Iceland, and rambled through moors in Cornwall for her 70th birthday. She will be remembered for her ability to find goodness in everything, especially the people around her, and has touched those she knew with her grace and generosity.
She is survived by her daughter, Carrie Slough and two grandsons, Nico and Lucas of Portland; and her son, Josh Lakin of Medford, Massachusetts. She is also survived by a host of loving and supportive family and friends; a group she proudly viewed as her legacy.
An open gathering to remember her will take place from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 11 at Gathering Together Farm in Philomath; all who knew her are welcome to join family and friends to celebrate her life.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in memory of Judy Lakin to support Dr. Alexi Wright’s Research Fund at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Please write checks to Dana-Farber and include Dr. Wright’s Research Fund in the memo section. To give online, please visit www.dfci.org/give.
Her remains will be buried next to her parents at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Garretson, South Dakota.