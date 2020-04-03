Judy Mae Beyerl

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

February 3, 1950 – March 26, 2020

Judy came into this world February 3, 1950 in Boise, Idaho. Her family moved to Eugene, Oregon where she grew up and went to South Eugene High. She made friends with a girl that was working at her mother’s restaurant.

Judy went to Wisconsin with her friend and met David who became her husband. They married December 26, 1969 and remained husband and wife until Judy's passing on March 26, 2020. Over their 50 years of married life they had two girls, Jennifer and Angela.

Judy retired from Marion county courts in Salem. Judy enjoyed many crafts over the years, painting, stain glass, quilting, pottery and others. She liked to read and was a member of the Jefferson book club. She also liked play cards at the community center. She volunteered at the elementary helping children read. I think she was most proud to be known as the neighborhood grandma.

Judy will be remembered as a caring person who made friends easily. She was so kind that she let her husband live through 50 years of marriage.

Judy was preceded in passing by her parents Lyle and Margaret Boyington and her daughter Angela. She leaves behind her daughter Jennifer, brothers Bob and Randy Boyington, her husband David.

There will be celebration of life scheduled after the pandemic restrictions are lifted. If you wish do something in her memory you can make donations to the Jefferson friends of the library or to the Jefferson community center. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

