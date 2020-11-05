August 1, 1944 – October 24, 2020

Judy Lyman, 76, of Tangent, Oregon, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at her home. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.

Judy was born on August 1, 1944 in Columbus, Ohio and grew up in Sunbury, Ohio. Judy married the love of her life, Ralph H. Lyman in 1966. They lived in Chandler, Arizona for many years until they settled in Albany, Oregon in the late 70's, where they raised their two sons; Craig, and Aaron. Judy was a devoted and loving wife and mother.

Judy was a dedicated and hard worker. She worked as a Payroll Specialist for Evanite Fiber, Oremet, and finally at ATI Wah Chang for many years before retiring. Judy loved gardening, her flowers, and many varieties of birds that she cared for in her beautiful yard and garden area. Holidays or any chance to spend time with her family was most important to her. You could always count on getting a birthday card, Christmas card, or a card for whatever occasion from the Lyman's. She was very proud of her family and especially proud to be called Nana and Grandma Oregon by her four grandchildren.