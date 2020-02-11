Judy Kay Heimbuch

October 3, 1950 — February 6, 2020

Judy married Ray Heimbuch on September 12, 1992. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and amorous grandmother. Judy was full of love and compassion and sought the beauty of the world. She was an aesthete and talented pianist. Judy loved crocheting and sewing and was always making a blanket for someone. She enjoyed the outdoors and cherished her camping and fishing adventures with her family and friends. Judy spent much of her time gardening, canning, baking, and putting puzzles together. She loved teaching her grandson Layne to cook and sharing her new “delicious” recipes with everyone. Her passion for beauty is seen in her stunning flower gardens. Her compassion for all things large and small is validated with the multiple, always filled, bird feeders, and by her beloved cat that went everywhere with her.