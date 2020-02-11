October 3, 1950 — February 6, 2020
Judy Kay Heimbuch, 69, of Lebanon, began her eternal rest on February 6, 2020, surrounded by her friends and family.
Judy was born October 3, 1950 in Lebanon to Everett Lee and Esther (Brandel) Surmon. She attended Lacomb grade school and graduated from Lebanon Union High School. She worked for Linn County Department of Health Services before retiring to be a homemaker.
Judy married Ray Heimbuch on September 12, 1992. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and amorous grandmother. Judy was full of love and compassion and sought the beauty of the world. She was an aesthete and talented pianist. Judy loved crocheting and sewing and was always making a blanket for someone. She enjoyed the outdoors and cherished her camping and fishing adventures with her family and friends. Judy spent much of her time gardening, canning, baking, and putting puzzles together. She loved teaching her grandson Layne to cook and sharing her new “delicious” recipes with everyone. Her passion for beauty is seen in her stunning flower gardens. Her compassion for all things large and small is validated with the multiple, always filled, bird feeders, and by her beloved cat that went everywhere with her.
Judy is survived by her husband of 27 years, Ray Heimbuch; her daughters and their husbands, Kellie and Michael Brant of Jefferson, Leisa and Todd Forester of Roseburg; her stepchildren Eric and wife Amanda and Aaron and wife Nichole Heimbuch of Lebanon, and Dawn Cassube of Lakewood Washington; ten grandchildren and one great granddaughter. She is also survived by her sister Sharon and husband Ron McKinney of Lebanon; her brother Dennis and wife Becky Surmon of Eugene; her niece Ronda and husband Dennis Fast; nephews Brad and wife Vicky McKinney, nephew Jeff and wife Melissa Surmon, and niece Carrie Surmon.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, February 12 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Huston-Jost Funeral home, 86 W. Grant Street, Lebanon. A funeral service will be conducted at Huston-Jost on Thursday, February 13 at 11 a.m., followed by a graveside ceremony at IOOF cemetery, and reception at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. The family invites you to bring any photos or mementos from Judy to display during her funeral service.
