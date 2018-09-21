May 30, 1943 — September 14, 2018
Judy was born May 30, 1943 in Omaha, Nebraska to Walter and Marian Means. She graduated from West Point, Nebraska High School in 1961 and attended Midland College in Fremont, Nebraska.
She married Paul McDaniel in 1977. They were married 35 years until Paul’s death in 2011.
She held many administrative assistant positions over the years, retiring from Oregon State University in 2008.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Gary; and her husband, Paul.
She is survived by Paul’s son, Larry and his family; and her sister-in-law, Kathy Means and her family. She loved her many cousins, nieces and nephews. She had many friends at Meadow Park Mobile home Park where she lived for many years and was a valued resident, involved in many park activities. She will be greatly missed.
Judy will be interred alongside her husband Paul at Willamette National Cemetery in Happy Valley, Oregon.