March 17, 1944 - February 10, 2023

Judy Ann Johnston, 78, of Sweet Home passed away Friday. She was born in Amarillo, Texas to William Calvin and Julia Tennesee (French) Blackwell. Judy was an active member of Full Gospel Church in Sweet Home.

She enjoyed dogs, cats, gardening, needlepoint and reading. She loved church, daily devotionals, traveling and especially her family.

Judy is survived by children: Stacy Jay and Melissa of Riverside, California, Harold Clifford and Deanna of Montrose, Colorado, Yancy Dunigan and Theresa of Salem, Sean and Gay of Lebanon; siblings: Vera Weddle of Oakridge, Dottie Dilworth of Thurston, Tooter Reinmiller of La Pine; fifteen grandchildren; and thirty seven great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Craig Johnston; sister Betty Lou Smith; and brother Bud Blackwell.

Memorial service will be 12:00 pm, Saturday, February 18th at Full Gospel Church in Sweet Home.

Memorial contribution can be made in her name to Full Gospel Church of Sweet Home.

