Judy Ann Castleberry

After high school she married Kenneth Castleberry (deceased). She had two sisters Linda Stinson of Corvallis and Joann Babcock of Albany and had three children Robin Ralston of Hawaii, Kenneth (K.C.) Castleberry of California and Michelle ( Shelly) Williams of Albany (deceased). She had 6 grandchildren: Jennifer, Joshua, Chloe, Ricky, Salvadore, and Michael, along with one great-grandchild Jourdan.