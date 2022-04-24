 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Judy Ann Castleberry

  • 0
Judy Ann Castleberry

Judy Ann (Palmer) Castleberry

October 2, 1936 - April 17, 2022

Judy Ann (Palmer) Castleberry passed away April 17, 2022 at her home peacefully with her children and grandchild Jennifer.

She was born October 2, 1936 in Harper, Oregon, to Kenneth and Rhoda Palmer.

After high school she married Kenneth Castleberry (deceased). She had two sisters Linda Stinson of Corvallis and Joann Babcock of Albany and had three children Robin Ralston of Hawaii, Kenneth (K.C.) Castleberry of California and Michelle ( Shelly) Williams of Albany (deceased). She had 6 grandchildren: Jennifer, Joshua, Chloe, Ricky, Salvadore, and Michael, along with one great-grandchild Jourdan.

She was greatly loved and will be missed by all. Private services.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What happened in Week 9 of Russia’s assault on Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News