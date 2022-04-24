Judy Ann Castleberry

Judy Ann (Palmer) Castleberry
October 2, 1936 - April 17, 2022
Judy Ann (Palmer) Castleberry passed away April 17, 2022 at her home peacefully with her children and grandchild Jennifer.
She was born October 2, 1936 in Harper, Oregon, to Kenneth and Rhoda Palmer.
After high school she married Kenneth Castleberry (deceased). She had two sisters Linda Stinson of Corvallis and Joann Babcock of Albany and had three children Robin Ralston of Hawaii, Kenneth (K.C.) Castleberry of California and Michelle ( Shelly) Williams of Albany (deceased). She had 6 grandchildren: Jennifer, Joshua, Chloe, Ricky, Salvadore, and Michael, along with one great-grandchild Jourdan.
She was greatly loved and will be missed by all. Private services.