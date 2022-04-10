Judy Ann Boere Heath

One heck of a woman has moved on to the Spiritual world! Judy was a resident of the Corvallis and Philomath area for the past 34 years. Most only knew her after Multiple Sclerosis stole her body from her. She was a fierce advocate for accessibility, especially in Benton County. Born and raised in the Kent Valley of Washington State, she grew up with a horse or pets by her side. She was a lover of animals her whole life. She married Tom Craig in 1966. The family moved to Dutch Harbor, Alaska in 1969 with their two small children. After several more moves in Alaska, the family eventually settled in Homer in 1976, this is where Judy mainly raised her four children and was a vital part of the community. After getting divorced in 1987 she started looking for a place to finish raising her youngest two boys and Corvallis was where her truck found its way.