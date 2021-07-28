June 18, 1934 - July 25, 2021

Judith McVay Edwards, 87, of Corvallis, went home to be with our Lord on July 25, 2021.

Born to John and Naomi McVay in Grove Hill, Alabama. Judy went on to graduate from Judson College in Marion, Alabama, in 1956. After college, she worked with the Girl Scouts as a District Director in Alabama and Arkansas.

Marrying Col. Kenneth W. Edwards, USAF, in 1959 they spent the next 19 years traveling and living around the world, finally retiring and settling down in Corvallis, in 1978.

After her children left for college, Judy worked for a short time at the Corvallis Clinic and later for 14 years in cataloging at the Oregon State University Library.

Judy is survived by her children Susan, Kenneth Jr., and her grandson, Josh. She was preceded in death earlier this year by her husband of 61 years, Ken.

There will be a ceremony held at Willamette National Cemetery, in Portland, Wednesday, August 11, 10 a.m.

Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com