Judith Kay Sailor

January 31, 1945 – April 29, 2022

Judy passed away peacefully after a brief battle with esophageal cancer at the age of 77. She was surrounded by her family and friends at the Evergreen Hospice House in Albany.

Judy was born at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis to James and Harriet Lakie. Her early life was in Corvallis where her father was attending OSU and in Portland after his graduation. The family moved to the Keizer area north of Salem after several years. She graduated from North Salem High School in 1963. Judy then attended Western Oregon State College in Monmouth.

Judy met her husband of 57 years, Michael Sailor, on a blind date in July 1964 while she was working in Portland. They were married on November 26, 1965 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Portland. They lived in Vancouver, Washington for the first year of their marriage. Since 1966 they have lived in Corvallis except for three years in Southern California from 1978 to 1981. Upon returning to Corvallis in 1981 they purchased their house in north Corvallis where she resided until passing.

Judy enjoyed traveling whenever she could. During the 80s she worked as a travel agent for a local business. This provided a handy excuse for her frequent visits to her favorite island of Maui, Washington, D.C. and the surrounding historical sites were also a favorite of hers. Another joy was spending time at their vacation home in Eagle Crest Resort near Redmond, Oregon. Grandchildren were frequent attendees at the Eagle Crest house. Winter or summer, Judy thoroughly enjoyed the house and surrounding area.

OSU football, basketball, and baseball were a lifelong passion of hers. Judy started attending football and basketball games very early in her life beginning in 1944 while her mother was pregnant. Because of the crowd noise and excitement baby Judy was born a Beaver fan. This continued for her whole life. Most of her family and close relatives have attended OSU. One Duck snuck in through marriage but she was approved by Judy.

Judy's extended family was her main strength and in return she unwaveringly supported all the family's activities. Her children's education and sports activities were closely followed and greatly enjoyed from kindergarten through college. Judy was called "tutu" by the grandchildren and she greatly appreciated the name. This is the Hawaiian word for an adoring grandmother. Judy was most happy during family gatherings around the holidays. Her only weakness it seems was an addiction to M&Ms.

Judy will be dearly missed in our hearts and minds. We were fortunate to have her for as long as we did. The good memories, feelings, and emotions will continue to fill our minds.

Judy is survived by her husband of 57 years Michael; as well as three of her four sons. Her oldest son Jeffrey (wife Heidi and son Jordan) preceded Judy when he passed in 1999. The other children are Christopher (wife Kari, daughter Maya), Brian (wife Laura, children Johan, Austin, and Alaina), and Kevin (wife Jessica, children Sophia and Colin). She is also survived by her sister Helen Annette (Lakie) Browning. She was also preceded in death by her brother Craig Lakie of Aloha, Oregon, and parents James and Harriet Lakie of Keizer, Oregon.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday June 18, 2022. Memorial donations in Judy's name may be made to the OSU Marching Band, Drum section. Her son Jeffery was a member of the drum section while he attended OSU.