Judith "Judy" Viola Falk

June 15, 1936 – November 27, 2022

Judy Falk, 86, of Halsey passed away at her home Sunday November 27th surrounded by her family.

Judy was born June 15, 1936, to Muriel and Elias Robins. She had an older sister and brother, Grace and William Robins. She attended Halsey Union Schools where she graduated from in 1953 at the age of 17. She married Stan Falk of Halsey June 15, 1954, they had one son together, Randy Stan Falk.

Judy and Stan owned a grass seed farm, she drove seed truck, kept the books, ran the household and was the world to Stan. They loved to hunt, fish and play cards when they weren't working. She loved to cook and bake for her family and friends, she never let you leave hungry, and she enjoyed giving, especially her apples from the orchard. She lived in Halsey her entire life, never moving more than 10 miles from where she was born.

Judy is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband, son, daughter in-law Charlotte Mastenbrook, brother in-law Jim Kirk and niece Karen Short.

She is survived by grandsons Randy Lee Falk, Justin Falk and spouse Sara, great-grandsons Stanley and Samuel Falk, all of Halsey, granddaughter Danae Clarke and spouse David, great-grandsons Cade and Cole Clarke, all of Sacramento California, great-niece Kenndra Dinardo and spouse Scott of Stayton, cousin John Schukis and spouse Betty of Halsey, as well as many other relatives and close friends.

A service will be held at Fisher Funeral Home Monday December 5th at 11 am, followed by a graveside service at Alford Cemetery in Halsey. There will be a small family gathering afterwards.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to St Jude's hospital for Children or the American Heart Association.