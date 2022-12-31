Judith (Judy) May Seiders

May 31, 1945 - December 18, 2022

Judy, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, went to be with Jesus on Sunday, December 18 after losing a battle with sudden, severe pneumonia at the age of 77.

She was born in Fort Collins, Colorado to Alvy and Elna Phillips. They, along with her older sister Darlene, eventually relocated to Lebanon, Oregon. She attended Lebanon High School where she met her love, Jim Seiders. They graduated in 1963 and were married February 7, 1964. Judy worked for the Central Linn School District more than 30 years before retiring. She endured many health challenges with grace and the courage of a warrior, maintaining her contagious sense of humor until the last minutes of her life. Judy had a zest for travel, especially cruising and trips to Mexico. Her heart's passion, however, was in spending time with her three grandchildren.

They were the light of her life and she thrived attending their special events and sports, babysitting (“What happens at Gramma's stays at Gramma's!”), baking and playing card games with them. Judy was preceded in death by her infant brother, parents and sister Darlene. She is survived by husband Jim Seiders, son Brett Seiders, daughter Corie Seiders, daughter-in-law Joanne Seiders, and grandchildren Aiden Shaevitz, Sidney Shaevitz and Tristan Seiders. A celebration of life will be held at a future date TBA. Her ashes will be laid to rest at the Brownsville Pioneer Cemetery. Huston-Jost in Lebanon is handling arrangements.