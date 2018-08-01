March 1, 1948 — July 24, 2018
Judith “Judy” M. (Krpalek) Mespelt, 70, from Albany, died suddenly on July 24 in the Corvallis Good Samaritan Regional Center from complications of diabetes. She had been ill the last few years.
Judy was born March 1, 1948, in Albany, Oregon, to her parents, John and Edith Krpalek. She spent her early years attending St. Mary’s School, Memorial Middle School and then graduated from Albany Union High School. From there, she attended Sacred Heart Hospital in Eugene and was the first in our family to graduate with a nursing degree and she became an RN.
She married her former husband in 1968 and they remained together for many years. Together they raised two daughters, Linda and Christie. In the early years, 1969, they lived in Nampa, Idaho, where Judy worked in the hospital there. She was the first female paramedic at the St. Luke’s Hospital in Nampa. She played a major role in starting their paramedic program at the hospital.
In 1979, the family moved back to Albany into the original home where she was raised to provide assistance to her ill mother. She has lived there ever since. With the children growing up, she was very involved as a Girl Scouts leader.
She worked many years in the Lebanon Hospital in the emergency room. This was a place she really enjoyed and excelled at what she did. She appreciated everyone she worked with and made some lifelong friends. After a very long and successful career, she retired in 2012. She then found time to volunteer at the Albany Senior Center right up until a few months ago.
Judy loved to travel and enjoyed all parts of the USA. Her grandson, John, growing up, was able to travel on some of her trips and make some nice memories with her. She has traveled to many countries, including China, Japan, Mexico, Guatemala, Canada, England, Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Italy, France and one of her favorites, Iceland. She enjoyed traveling so much and meeting and making new friends along the way.
She enjoyed the arts and the theatre. Every year during the summer, Judy was at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, seeing four to five plays. She was a regular at the productions at the Hult Center in Eugene and at the Keller Auditorium in Portland. Her attendance of the annual dance recital with granddaughter, Megan, was always the highlight for her! Also, she enjoyed grandson, Brody on the guitar!
Judy had an extensive collection of penguins the world has never seen before. Birthdays, Christmas, and other holidays, she always enjoyed receiving a penguin as a gift. In her spare time, she did needlepoint and crocheting, and enjoyed cooking and loved watching NASCAR, with her brother, Tim.
Judy loved and enjoyed her family so very much. She had a great sense of humor, with a heart of gold. She was kind, thoughtful, caring and a generous person. She loved animals, especially her special friend, Diesel, the black lab. They were together constantly and had such a bond, especially after she would give him a couple of Big Macs every Sunday night.
Judy had a very strong Christian faith and loved the Lord. She was a great example on how to live life and treat all people with love, kindness and respect. She belonged to Catholic Daughters and was a lifetime member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Edith Krpalek; and her little sister, Suzanne “Suzie” Black.
She is survived by her two daughters, Linda Mespelt-Sheffield (Bob) of Lebanon and Christie Ferguson (Scott) of Sherwood, Oregon; two grandsons, John and Brody; one granddaughter, Megan; a great-grandson, Zander; three brothers, Greg Krpalek (Mary) of Albany, Bill Krpalek (Hedy) of Springfield and Tim Krpalek of Albany; and numerous nephews and nieces and other dear relatives.
The family thanks everyone for their love and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the following in C/O Fisher Funeral Home in Albany: The SafeHaven Humane Society; or The Albany Senior Center.
The celebration of Judy’s life will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Albany, with Father John Betts officiating.
Online condolences for the family can be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
Memories of Judy will provide a nice legacy for the family and for all of her friends that loved her.
