April 2, 1942 — July 25, 2019

It is with great sadness that the family of Judy Hungreder announces her passing after years of battling heart disease, on July 25, 2019.

Judy will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 55 years, Mike Hungreder; daughters, Mary (Shawn) Goettl, and Deborah (Rodney) Dean; son, Christopher Hungreder; and nine grandchildren.

She was proceeded in death by her parents; and three sisters.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday July 31, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church 501 NW 25th Street, Corvallis.

Leave condolences at www.demossdurdan.com.

