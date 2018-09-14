Judith B. Fisher

September 15, 1933 — August 1, 2018
Judith passed away on August 1, at Heartwood Place in Woodburn, where she lived since February 2016, after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease in 2010. Born 1933 in Brooklyn, New York Judith attended high school at the Woodstock Country School, graduated from Radcliffe College in 1956, received her Masters of Education from University of Virginia, and was a PhD candidate in Psychology at the University of Oregon. She was the daughter of Dr. Mary Shattuck Fisher and Willis B. Fisher of Salt Point, New York. She married Dr. Lawrence Krotzer in 1955, and had three children: William, who was born on an Indian reservation in Montana and died in 2002; Marion, born in Charlottesville, Virginia and Kathryn, born in Orangevale, California.
Judith and her family moved to Ridgefield, Washington in 1964, where she lived for the next ten years. While raising her three children Judith also trained and showed Welsh ponies and Arabian horses.
When returned to U of O for her PhD in 1970, she took her children with her to Eugene, commuting home on weekends to Ridgefield. She worked as a school guidance counselor in Gresham. After divorcing Dr. Krotzer, she married Frank Steffes and moved to Vancouver, Washington where she became a Realtor. She enjoyed working with and finding affordable homes for families on a limited budget. She often joked that she "made more friends than money” from this job.
In 1976 she built what would become her second home and favorite place, a beach house in Neskowin. The beach house was the center of countless happy visits and activities for her three children, her four grandchildren, and her many friends for the next 40 years.
In the early 1980’s Judith and her son, William, purchased Snow Peak Orchard and moved to Corvallis to manage it. She also divorced Mr. Steffes. Judith lived in Corvallis for 25 years, where she was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, served on the Board of the Corvallis-OSU Symphony, and as President of the Harvard Club of Oregon. Judith was also a proud participant of the Raging Grannies, an activist singing group that writes their own lyrics.
Poetry, music and travel were life-long passions. She was a prolific writer of poetry who also delighted in writing (occasionally bawdy) limericks. Judith hosted visiting OSU Symphony musicians and vocalists in her home throughout the years. Staying in touch with them and supporting their careers was one of the constant joys of her life. Her travels with family and friends took her to Wales, Spain, France, Austria and Mexico. Her last international adventure was a 14-day river cruise in 2015, with her daughters and granddaughter Rachel, from Budapest through Germany to Amsterdam.
Judith loved animals, especially horses and dogs. Her brindle Boxer, Bruno Walter, named for the German composer, was her constant companion for 14 of her last 20 years.
Judith believed in equality for all, and was always willing to work for what she believed in, whether that was advocating for single payor health insurance, protecting animals, rebuilding hiking trails for the Sierra Club, or protesting political inequities in our nation. She spent many days--and nights--at the Corvallis Courthouse, picketing or protesting to show that she cared. She was an ever-optimistic force for good, and while she understood the worst aspects of politics, she always strove to support the best.
Judith is survived by her daughters Marion (Thomas) Clemens of Evanston, Illinois and Kathryn (Daniel) Scribner of Portland, Oregon, and four grandchildren. A memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. September 23, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 Northwest Circle Blvd. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to the Corvallis-OSU Symphony Society, PO Box 1582, Corvallis, OR 97339.
Her favorite verse, of unknown Celtic origin:
“ 'Tis not what ye have, but what ye give
‘Tis not who you are, but how you live.
For ‘tis who you love, and how well you do it
That makes this life worth the running through it!”