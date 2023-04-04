October 28, 1936 – March 31, 2023

Judith Anna Farmer passed away March 31, 2023, at her home, peacefully in her sleep with her loving husband by her side, where and how she wanted to go.

Judy was born October 28, 1936, in Long Beach, California to Ignatius and Bessie (Wilber) Vitkauskas. She was the oldest of three children.

Judy married Herman Franklin (Frank) Farmer on December 27, 1958, in San Diego, California. After marriage, they lived in Southern California, 5 months in Tennessee, and back to Southern California, until moving to Lebanon, Oregon in 1971.

Judy was the Lebanon Greeter for 15 years and truly enjoyed meeting everyone. Judy was an active member of the Hamilton Creek PTA, a member of the Lebanon American Legion Post 51 Auxiliary, and an active member of the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce.

Judy was passionate about the environment, recycling, and energy conservation before there was even a name for it, instilling both in her daughters who continue her dream. Judy loved the Oregon coast, reading historical markers on road trips (she couldn't pass one up!), needlework, and handwork of all types. She knew how to sew but didn't like to.

Judy was preceded in death by her Parents.

She is survived by her brother Mike Vitkauskas and sister Bonnie (Vitkauskas) Stalker; her children, Debbie (Farmer) Cowart of Lebanon, Oregon, and Barb (Farmer) Jordan of Chugiak, Alaska; Grandchildren Rebecca (Cowart) Emmons, Nate Cowart, Matt Cowart, Sean Jordan and wife Katie, Brenda Jordan, Hannah Cowart, Tim Cowart, Emily (Cowart) Toews, Sam Cowart, and Hope Cowart; 15 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.

In lieu of flowers, Judy would have liked you to donate to a charity of your choice in her memory.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, April 8, 2023, at 11:00 am, at the American Legion, 480 S Main Street, Lebanon, OR 97355. All who knew her are welcome to join us. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.