1939—2023
Judith Ann Reznicsek, age 83, of Sherwood, Oregon passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023.
Judy was born to Wesley and Margaret Stewart in Portland, Oregon, in 1939. She was raised in Salem, Oregon, along with her five siblings. She was the second oldest. During her senior year in high school, Judy met her future husband, Monte Reznicsek, at a football game at South Salem High School, and they were married a year later in 1958. After they were married, Judy and Monte moved to Corvallis, Oregon, and attended Oregon State University. A year later their daughter Monica was born, followed by Julie and then Rick. Judy and Monte bought their first home in Corvallis in 1967 where they raised their children. Monte passed away in 2008, after 49 years of marriage. Judy passed away peacefully. Although her passing was unexpected, it is comforting to know that she is now with her husband, the love of her life, who she dearly missed.
Judy is survived by her children, Monica, Julie (John), and Rick (Renee); her eight grandchildren (Nicholas, Brandon, Jordan, Jessica, Katarina, Trevor, Jamie, and Alex); six great grandchildren; and her brothers Wes, John, and Craig.
Judy is preceded in death by her loving husband Monte Reznicsek; parents, Wesley and Margaret Stewart; sister, Dorothy Anders; and her brother, Steve Stewart.
A private service will be determined at a later date.