Judy was born to Wesley and Margaret Stewart in Portland, Oregon, in 1939. She was raised in Salem, Oregon, along with her five siblings. She was the second oldest. During her senior year in high school, Judy met her future husband, Monte Reznicsek, at a football game at South Salem High School, and they were married a year later in 1958. After they were married, Judy and Monte moved to Corvallis, Oregon, and attended Oregon State University. A year later their daughter Monica was born, followed by Julie and then Rick. Judy and Monte bought their first home in Corvallis in 1967 where they raised their children. Monte passed away in 2008, after 49 years of marriage. Judy passed away peacefully. Although her passing was unexpected, it is comforting to know that she is now with her husband, the love of her life, who she dearly missed.