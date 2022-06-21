Judith Ann Phillips

October 8, 1937 - May 27, 2022

Judith "Judy" Ann Phillips, 84, of Lebanon, died, May 27, 2022 at Albany General Hospital.

Judy was born October 8, 1937 in Lebanon, Oregon, the daughter of August and Dorothy (Cubbison) Toedtemeier. Judy was raised in Brownsville and married Bill Phillips on February 4, 1957.

The couple moved to Dallas in the late 1950's to be near family that lived there. They returned to Lebanon in 1965. Judy held multiple jobs, working at Crowfoot School, LBCC, White's Electronics and Park Street Clinic.

Judy was involved with the creation of the Lebanon Volunteer Fire Station at Fairview and helped get warning lights installed at Highway 34 and 7-mile Lane. She helped create the Lebanon Aquatic District, worked to save the Lebanon Middle School gyms and was vital to the beginning work on the Lebanon Skate Park. Judy spent most of her free time working in her yard and taking care of friends and family.

Judy had been a member of the Lebanon Evangelical Church, Lebanon Community Pool and Lebanon Skate Park.

Judy is survived by her sons Doug and David Phillips; brother Gary Toedtemeier; sisters Gail March, Jean Coles and Gwyn Davis; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill Phillips; brother Jerry Toedtemeier; sisters Joyce Phillips, June Holder and Gloria Toedtmeier.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 24, 2022 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. Private burial will be at Willamette Memorial Park