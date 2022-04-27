Judith Ann Moore

December 31, 1946 - April 24, 2022

Judy A. Moore, 75, died peacefully in the early hours on Sunday, April 24th, her body had said enough. Judy was tired and missed her beloved husband, Bob, who passed away in 2017. Bob and Judy had been married almost 30 years.

Judy was born in Salem, Oregon, the daughter of John and June Kelley. Judy's parents died at a young age so grandma, Blanche Curtis raised Judy.

Judy graduated from OSU and also worked for OSU for almost 20 years. Needless to say, she was a Beaver Believer. Outside of work she formed the band, Judy's Boys. She loved playing piano and she also played piano in the LDS church.

Another passion called Judy, real estate, and she was good. She worked for John L. Scott, Ransom and Smith, and Century 21, to name a few.

Judy is survived by her daughter Molly Moore, Monmouth; sister, Jill (Steve) Clark, Albany; nieces, Kelley Clark, Salem, Holly (Mike) Schwartz, Huntsville, Alabama and cousins.

A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 30th at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 2850 Grand Prairie Rd., Albany, OR 97322.

Thank you God, as you can see, You really mean so much to me. You've stood by me through all the years. Brought me comfort, dried my tears. 'Tis wonderful to have you for my friend, and know you're there until the end. The road's rough sometimes, it's true. But always, God, you saw me through. Written by Grandma Blanche Curtis