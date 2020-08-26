Judith Ann Loveall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 28, 1942 – August 20, 2020

Judy passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of August 20, 2020. She is now with her husband George R. Loveall who she met and later married on April 18, 1964. Together again and in peace.

She is survived by her two children David Loveall and Lori Loveall, grandchildren Ashley Henderson and Austin Loveall, great-grandchild Alice Henderson, her brother Gary Drager and sister-in-law Laura Drager.

Judy went to South Salem High School and later attended business school. She worked for the state and school cafeteria part-time.

She was a lady who loved her family and friends, enjoyed the coast, pets, playing cards, having family dinners, game nights, and country music. She looked forward to holidays when everyone could get together. She will be missed by many.

A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 27th at IOOF Cemetery in Lebanon. To leave an online condolence go to www.hustonjost.com.

