July 18, 1942 - July 24, 2023

Judith Ann Kerns was born on July 18, 1942, in Aberdeen, South Dakota. She was the daughter of Roy and Alice Kerns, and the older sister to twin brothers, Harry and Jerry. Judy graduated from Central High School in Aberdeen where she was active in band and studied Latin.

Judy married Richard Sabatka in 1960 at Sacred Heart Church in Aberdeen. The couple had three sons, Steven, Gregory, and Stuart. In 1971, the family started a new life in Albany, Oregon, where Richard taught at South Albany High School. Judy earned her Bachelor's degree in 1984 and also taught at Central Grade School and Liberty Grade School.

The couple retired from teaching in 1993 and spent many years traveling America and Europe, often in pursuit of family history.

Judy was a member of PEO and the American Association of University Women. She was also one of the founding members of the Albany Community Swimming Pool, where over the years, her daily laps added up to many, many miles. Judy was fond of reading and volunteered at the Albany Public Library. She also enjoyed quilting and cooking, but her greatest joy in life was time spent camping and traveling with her grandsons, Christian and Lucas.

Richard and Judy celebrated sixty-three years of marriage in July of 2023, shortly before her 81st birthday. Judith Ann passed peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on July 24th.

She is survived by Richard; her brother, Jerry; three sons; her daughter-in-law, Mary; two grandsons; the newest addition to the family, Paisley, and Christian's fiance, Liz.

The family would like to extend profound thanks to the nursing staff of the Mennonite Home in Albany. A 1:00 p.m. memorial service will be held at the Mennonite Village Lakeside Center on Saturday, August 12, 2023.