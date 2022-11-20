October 14, 1948—October 9, 2022

Judi Lewis, age 73, passed away October 9, 2022 at Good Samaritan Regional Hospital in Corvallis, Oregon, 13 days after sustaining injuries in a single car accident. Judith Lynn Gregory was born in Medford, Oregon on October 14, 1948 to William “Bill” and Hazel (Johnson) Gregory.

The family moved to Corvallis in 1950. Judi attended Harding Elementary, Highland View Junior High and graduated from Corvallis High School in 1966. She worked as a medical transcriptionist for nearly fifty years, 29 years at the Corvallis Clinic and another 19 years for Samaritan Health in Albany, Oregon. Judi retired just 3 years ago.

In addition to having a long career, Judi was married to Kirk Lewis for 44 years. Judi met her future husband in ninth grade Latin class. Kirk and Judi dated for a time in junior high before going separate ways, but reconnected after many years and married on August 21, 1978 in Reno, Nevada. They made their home in Corvallis for 10 years then moved to a beautiful rural property on the Luckiamute river.

Judi was a woman in perpetual motion. An avid runner since the 1970’s, she also was a gym regular. In the early days she worked out at Randy’s Form and Fitness, the Corvallis Fitness Center and finally Sam Fit, in both Corvallis and Albany. She made many friends during her consistent workouts over 40 plus years. When she wasn’t running or working out at the gym she stayed active outside, taking pride in splitting wood and mowing, working alongside Kirk maintaining their property.

As a lover of all animals, Judi spent time after retirement volunteering at Chintimini Wildlife Center and SafeHaven Humane Society. Over the years she and Kirk owned a succession of German Shepherds—Cisco, Shasta, Dice, Ticker and Jazz were their de facto children. They also raised peacocks in addition to hosting a variety of wildlife on their property. She enjoyed feeding birds, deer and squirrels which in turn attracted bobcats and coyotes. Judi occasionally accompanied Kirk rockhounding in Eastern Oregon and Nevada. They also traveled to Mexico and South America.

Judi was preceded in death by her parents and survived by husband Kirk Lewis.

A celebration of life is planned in the summer of 2023, friends and acquaintances interested in attending can find updates on a Facebook Group page, Judi Lewis memorial page, or email contact information to: judi.lewis.memorial@gmail.com