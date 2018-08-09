May 8, 1929 — August 4, 2018
Our mother, Juanita Mae Whiteis of Albany, passed away on August 4, 2018.
She was born on May 8, 1929 in Oberon, North Dakota to Josephine and Alvin Anderson. During her childhood she was fortunate enough to spend a lot of time on her grandparents’ farm and shared many enjoyable stories of those times.
She moved to Klamath Falls, Oregon in the mid-forties where she met her husband. They settled in Albany in 1958. They raised five children, JoAnn Perry; Ralph Whiteis (Lauranne Whiteis); Alice Dodge (Richard Dodge); John Whiteis and Penny Truelove (Robert Truelove). She later divorced her husband after 30 years of marriage.
She worked at a variety of jobs including at Stokely Van Camps, Oremet, Smoke Craft and Senior Volunteer Placement.
She was always involved in the community, PTA president of her children’s grade school, Camp Fire, and Boy Scouts. She also served as an advisor on the Housing Board; Meals on Wheels; and with the Senior Center to name a few.
She met her life partner, Verdie Frazier while volunteering at the senior center. They have spent the last 16 years together building memories. They loved dancing; drives in the woods and just spending time being together.
Our mother also loved to cook; and had many delicious dishes and desserts that she would share so others could enjoy. She loved to garden and took pleasure in her hanging flower baskets.
She was loved and will be missed by numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren that she cherished.
She was preceded in death by her son, Ralph
We will be having a memorial service for our mother at 11 a.m. on August 18 at the Faith Lutheran Church located at 930 Queen Ave S.W. in Albany.
