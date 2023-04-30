June 22, 1938 - April 17, 2023

Juanita was born to parents, Frank and Rose Haney, in Stayton, Oregon. She was one of five children. The family lived in Mill City, later moving to Sweet Home, Oregon. She attended Sweet Home schools, then transferred to Cleveland High School, Portland, Oregon, where she graduated in 1957.

While working as a waitress in Sweet Home, Juanita met Don Redding. They married in 1957 and had a family of four sons, Don, Dean, Sam and Mike, along with ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Don and Juanita moved around a bit, then eventually moved back to Sweet Home where they owned and operated the Eastside Garage for many years. They moved to Port Orford, Oregon, in 1974, to work at commercial fishing. Juanita attended beauty school in the early 80's and was the owner of Juanita's Salon, Port Orford, for nearly two decades. She married Harold Hennick in 1998 and they moved to Sweet Home in 2006.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don Redding in 1995; husband, Harold Hennick in 2015; brothers, Jim Haney, Ed Haney and Bill Haney; sister, Wanda Misner.

Juanita greatly treasured her time with family and friends. She enjoyed being active; walking, beach combing, and biking. While visiting the Island of Maui, she joined a bike tour and rode down the Haleakala Volcano, loving every minute of the ride. She also enjoyed gardening, quilting, and weaving. Her family greatly appreciated her cooking and baking skills, especially during the holidays when she baked her cinnamon buns and made Christmas candies. She was a member of Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church, Port Orford and St. Helen Catholic Church, Sweet Home.

Services will be held May 6, 2023, St. Helen Catholic Church, 600 6th Avenue, Sweet Home, OR, with a 9:30 a.m. Rosary, 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass.

Reception immediately following.