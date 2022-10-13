Joyce Yvonne McCormick (Bartel)

February 12, 1933—July 6, 2022

Joyce Yvonne McCormick (Bartel) was born on February 12, 1933, in Dallas, Oregon, to Isaac and Emma Bartel. During her school years, she was active in the Dallas First Christian Church and many school activities.

Joyce attended Northwest Christian College, Oregon College of Education, and Seattle Pacific College, graduating with a teaching degree. In 1955, she married her high school sweetheart, Roland McCormick. They were married for 61 years.

Joyce taught in many places including Seattle, Dallas, Rockaway, Albany, New Hampshire and Vermont. She retired in 1992 along with Roland, also an elementary teacher, but continued substitute teaching for 10 more years. She can be credited for teaching many children how to read and instilling the joy of lifelong learning in countless students.

Joyce was a devoted wife and a loving mother and grandmother. She loved reading, gardening, walking, shopping, knitting, cooking, traveling, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was well known for her homemade desserts and enjoyed trying new recipes.

In 1974, Roland and Joyce fulfilled a lifelong dream: purchasing land and building a farmhouse outside Independence, where they created a home beloved by many family and friends.

Joyce accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior as a young girl, and her faith continued to grow throughout her life. She demonstrated Jesus’ love through her limitless generosity, hospitality, kindness, prayers, and care for her family and friends.

In April 2015, Joyce’s health status dramatically changed. On July 6, 2022, she entered into the presence of Jesus after a long battle with dementia-related illness.

She was preceded in death by Roland in 2016 and leaves behind her children, Melinda Jordan, Kathleen Wagner, and Brian McCormick, as well as three siblings, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Her friendly and caring smile and spirit will be missed by so many family and friends. We look forward to seeing her again “in the sweet by and by.”

A Celebration of Life will be held on October 15 at 2 p.m. at Milwaukie Covenant Church: 12201 SE Linwood Ave, Milwaukie, OR 97222. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com