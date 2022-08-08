Joyce N. Salt

Joyce Nadine Salt, 91, peacefully passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Her spirit is carried on by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchild, and an extended family of relations and friends, all too numerous to list but not forgotten.

Joyce rescued and adopted many animals over the years and would love for others to do the same. At her request there will be no service but the family is requesting, if you are able to donate, that you give generously to the SafeHaven Humane Society in Tangent, in Joyce's memory.