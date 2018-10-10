September 28, 1937 — September 21, 2018
Joyce Marie Montgomery passed away on September 21, 2018 of natural causes at her home in Tangent, Oregon.
Born September 28, 1937 to AJ and Clara Garrigus in Clastkanie, Oregon, she had her biggest loss when her mother died when she was six. She lived with her father and then her mother’s relatives until she graduated from high school in Longview, Washington.
She was married to Coleman E. Montgomery for 16 years and remained a widow after his death in 1983.
She worked her way up to being a Social Worker for the State of Oregon in the Children Services Division.
She is survived by her sister Lois Pegg; seven children; 14 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
During her retirement she enjoyed traveling, cooking, friends, and family especially her grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held from 12 noon to 3 p.m. on October 20, 2018 in Jefferson at “The Bridge.”
