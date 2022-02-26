December 8, 1940 - February 18, 2022

Joyce K. Martin, 81, of Terrebonne, died at St. Charles Hospital in Redmond.

She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Crystal Martin, of Lebanon; daughter, Laurie Schaben, of Salem; sisters, Shirley Bohanan, of Sublimity; Donna Hottman, of Oregon City; Dee Boje, of Christmas Valley.

Many nieces and nephews; six grandkids; nine great-grandkids and four great-great-grandkids.

Preceding in her death, husband, Ralph Martin; daughter, Diana Pearson; and grandson, Joshua Martin.

She wished no service, just a small family gathering later.