Joyce E. Cuykendall

October 7, 1924 – January 3, 2020
In 1943, two sisters – one just graduated from Plummer High School in rural northern Minnesota decided to take the adventure of their lives. They left their close family and dairy farm and boarded a train for the bustling war town of Seattle to find work.
One sister was excited about their new life, but the other was trepidations. “It was a scary thing to do,” said Joyce LaFayette, years later. But she didn’t want to be left behind by her 20-year-old sister Gladys, who was ready to go.
The trip quickly resulted in jobs at Boeing and the war department and for Joyce, a romance and marriage to Jim Cuykendall, the tall, handsome man who was best friends with Gladys’ new boyfriend, Danny. Gladys and Danny married too.
Over the next years, Joyce and Jim raised four girls. They lived first in Pullman, Washington. Until Jim graduated from Washington State University, and then in the Oregon towns of Astoria, Harrisburg, Silverton and Albany. Joyce kept house, learned how to drive, played good-natured tricks on her family for April Fool’s, and defended her children from over-reaching school officials. She took gentle and determined care of daughter Wendy, who had epilepsy and early onset diabetes before those diseases were broadly understood.
She loved Silverton and picked strawberries and beans and hoed with women who became lifelong friends. The jokes were plentiful. “I’m the best ho-er in the county,” she claimed.
The move to Albany was difficult. For the first time she owned a brand-new, spec house – 1960’s style complete with avocado carpeting, four bedrooms and a sizable kitchen. She grew to dislike its early version great room floor plan, though, and pointed out its flaws the 50 years she lived there: It’s so open but there’s no place to put anything, she complained.
She found her way to the fields near Albany and made another small group of “ho-ers” her friends. She hoed strawberries, mint and sugar beets. Their home was on a graceful lot and Jim espaliered 13 varieties of dwarf apple trees along the back fence. She experimented with them all and decided her golden delicious apples made the best pies.
She befriended neighbors and was a last minute babysitter for the family across the street. Jennie, the youngest, had such fond memories of Joyce’s house and yard that she and her husband bought it from Joyce in 2018.
Joyce moved to the Royal Columbian Retirement Inn in Kennewick, Washington, after living with her daughter, Carolyn in Salem, who died in November 2017. Joyce broke her leg the day Carolyn died and had no answer when doctors would ask the standard question, Where do you live? Granddaughter Callie provided the answer. “Please let me take care of grandma,” she entreated the family. Callie is the health services director at Royal Columbian.
Joyce wasn’t sure she liked living in a retirement center. But as she made friends and hired a personal companion/caregiver, her opinion changed. Amber, a loving rule breaker, kept Joyce going on center sponsored trips and events every day. The quiet Plummer girl underwent what seemed like a personality change. She insisted on riding a camel at the state fair. Amber wouldn’t allow it: “How would I explain to your family that you broke your bones falling off a camel?” No camel ride, but the pair made plenty of trips around eastern Washington. Joyce regularly spent Sundays with her daughter Cindy and son-in-law Darrell. Daughter Lora visited, as did Joyce’s grandchildren and great grandchildren. She always had time for the little kids.
She often reminisced about her childhood in Minnesota. She was amazed that she out-lived all her brothers and sisters and Jim’s brothers and their wives. “I did it,” she bragged. Other times her acknowledgement captured her sadness. “They are all gone,” she said.
Jim died in 1993 of brain cancer at 69. Joyce took care of him at home. Gladys and Danny happened to drop in for a surprise visit, not knowing it was Jim’s last hours. Gladys was horrified about their intrusion, then fell back on her Minnesota roots. “I’m just here to check that you are keeping the house up while taking care of Jim,” she said. Gladys provided the stony Norwegian humor that Joyce needed.
Wendy eventually made the transition to more independent living in a Corvallis group home. She died in 2007.
Joyce was known for her devotion to her family and friends, her quick wit, her beautiful flowers and her cinnamon rolls, apple pies and pot roast. “If I could just have a real pot roast” she said one day. People scrambled to fix one, but her life ended too soon. She died January 3, of congestive heart failure, at 95. She was surrounded by her family.
Joyce insisted on cremation and no funeral. “No shirt, no shoes, no service,” she would often remind her girls. Joyce is interred at Willamette Memorial Park Cemetery in Albany with Jim and Wendy. Some of her ashes will be sprinkled near her parents, brothers and sisters in the Plummer cemetery. This might break some rules, so please don’t tell anyone for a while.
She is survived by two daughters, Cindy Seely of Kennewick, Washington., and Lora Cuykendall of Portland, Oregon.; five grandchildren, Jon of Connell, Washington., Callie of Benton City, Washington., Beth of Milwaukie, Oregon. Katie of Portland, and Ellie of Oakland, California. And seven great grandchildren.
Einan’s at Sunset in Richland, Washington. Handled arrangements. There will be no memorial. The scared teenager on the train heading west is ready for her next adventure.