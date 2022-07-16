Joy Beatrice Karo-Williamson

August 9, 1943 – July 12, 2022

Joy went home to be with the Lord at Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis.

She was born to Rosella and Tharley Hasket in Albany, Oregon. Joy married Morris Arthur Slack in 1961 and had their oldest son, Kent Slack, of Portland, Oregon, daughter Tawny Pruett of Lebanon, and their daughter Toya Ballard of Lebanon. Joy was widowed in 1970.

In 1978 she married Leonard Williamson, they lived in Lebanon and Joy taught Porcelain painting and Leonard ran the Bi-Rite electrical and plumbing store. Joy's painting abilities took her around the United States and gave her great notoriety in the painting world. Joy was nominated to attend the Russian/Soviet Union Peace talks as an artist. Joy was also part of the Lebanon Art Guild and volunteered in many ways throughout the city. Joy and some young art students from Lebanon High School, along with others, painted what was called the Mural Park in downtown Lebanon.

Joy was an active member of the Optimist Club in Lebanon and she and Jim McDaniels co-created the JOYA awards program to award students from K-12 grade for their optimism, the program is still going strong in all of Lebanon's schools.

Joy became a Catholic in 1998 and gave much of her life to teaching all ages of children about Jesus, the love of her life. She also put on plays and created murals on the wall of the preschool room. Joy enjoyed writing and illustrating children's books for her grandchildren, and those blessed children who she felt called to write for.

Joy was again widowed in 2001. She continued volunteering in the community through painting and reading to children in the schools, in the church, and through the Optimist Club. Joy married Paul Karo in 2006. Paul died in 2007, leaving Joy a widow once again.

Joy continued living her life as she always did, loving and helping anyone that need her help. She was a loving mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend. Joy loved to paint, sew, crochet, and knit. All who knew her loved her.

She is survived by her sisters, Rose Lightner/Evans and Mary Lee Bryant; brothers, Jack and Lyman Lacy; her children, Kent, Tawny, and Toya; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

There will be a viewing beginning at 5:30 p.m. on July 19, 2022 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. Rosary and Vigil will begin at 6:30 p.m. Joy's funeral will be at 11 a.m. on July 20, 2022 at St. Edward Catholic Church in Lebanon. A reception will follow the service.

Joy's charismatic smile and the love she shared with everyone will be a great loss to us all.