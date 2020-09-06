Joshuah Surplus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 2, 1988 – August 13, 2020

With deepest Sorrow, We announce that Joshuah L. Surplus, our beloved Son, brother, Dad, family member, & friend passed away.

Those who knew Joshuah especially in the early years would say he was one of the strongest people they knew. He was loving & kind with a great sense of humor! They don't remember a day when Josh wouldn't have a new plan of how to be successful.

2 weeks after Joshuah passed away his Grandfather Norman Philpot, who he loved very much, went to be with the Lord & now they are both in Heaven together & will be missed more than words can say.

Joshuah will be missed everyday by his Mother Cheryl James, Step Dad Lonnie James, Father J. Cory Surplus, Step mom Kim Surplus, Daughter Madilyn, Brother Justin Surplus, Sister-in-law Mallory Surplus, Sister Jodi, Step sisters Hannah & Emma James, Grandmother Yvonne Philpot, Step Grandfather Larry James, loving Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins & many friends.

A memorial service is planned for September 12 at 1 p.m., Jefferson Baptist Church, 15002 Jefferson Hwy 99E SE, Jefferson, Oregon 97352.