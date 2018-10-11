July 17, 1933 — October 7, 2018
Josephine (Josie) N. Moore passed away suddenly on October 7, 2018 in Springfield, Oregon. Josie was born in Tangent, Oregon on July 17, 1933 to Alberto and Natalia (Garcia) Villanueva. She moved with her family to Halsey when she was in the fourth grade and graduated from Halsey High School in 1951.
She met her best friend and future husband in the fourth grade. Josie and Don L. Moore were married on January 10, 1953. During the early years of their marriage they lived in a variety of locations while Don was in the Air Force, going to school at the University of Oregon, and during the early years of Don’s teaching career.
Josie and Don moved back to Halsey in 1963 when he took a teaching position at Central Linn High School. Josie worked as an educational assistant at Central Linn, retiring in 1998. She touched many lives while working with students. Her compassion and caring was remembered by many of her former students.
Josie is survived by her husband of 65 years, Don L. Moore; her five children, Steven (Janna) Moore, Thomas (Rhonda) Moore, Anne (Dave) True, Catherine (Gordon) Hunter, and Michael Moore. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; her brothers, Bert Villanueva, Ross Villanueva; and her sisters, Lucy Meisner and Virginia Muzzio.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Donn Villanueva and Phil Villanueva; and her sister, Rosanne Villanueva.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 15, 2018 at Pine Grove Cemetery, Halsey.