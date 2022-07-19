March 2, 1933 - July 9, 2022

Josephine Irene Kerrigan was born in Denver, Colorado, and passed away in Jefferson, Oregon.

Jo is survived by her husband Tom; two sisters; five children; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She enjoyed a career with the State of Oregon, followed by a wonderful retirement spent with her loving husband and family.

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday July 30, at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).