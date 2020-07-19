Joseph Richard Haralson

May 19, 1944 – July 4, 2020
Joseph Haralson, 76, of Albany, passed away peacefully at his home on the Fourth of July due to congestive heart failure.
The son of Joseph Edwin and Elaine (Mattoch) Haralson, he was born in Providence, Rhode Island. Joe married his love Linda Nelson on December 28, 1987 in Los Angeles, California.
Where to begin to describe Joe Haralson is difficult, because he truly was a “Renaissance man” in every meaning of the term. He was multi-faceted, curious, a risk-taker, creative, and had unquenchable thirst for knowledge and experiences. He had great perseverance and self-discipline. He strived for excellence or mastery in physical, intellectual, artistic and social fields. He lived and loved life to the fullest with zest, heart and soul.
Joe was raised in a loving household and the son of a career Naval officer. As a Navy kid he learned at an early age the sense of adventure. He loved travelling and living in new places, such as Guam and Hawaii. He believed home was where you were with the people you loved and not the physical location.
He completed Marine Corps basic training and was to pursue flight school when a severe automobile accident set him on a different path. He became a physical therapist. Completed an MBA. He had many successful positions: director, administrator, creator and CEO of an ARA rehabilitation company, and vice president. He was proud to serve as Vice President of Operations for Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital and Samaritan Albany General Hospital. Before retirement he returned to hands on care as a physical therapist at Rebound Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine. He loved patient care and working with patients to succeed in their rehabilitation goals.
Joe was an avid reader, lifelong learner and philosopher. He loved to have deep intellectual and spiritual discussions. He was a believer of ideals and trying to achieve them. When faced with adversity and life changing moments he chose to rise above or better himself from them.
Joe had a great sense of humor and was a wonderful joke teller. He loved to dabble in languages and dialects. He was proud of his Celtic heritage. He was a musician, often self-taught. He loved and played guitar, banjo, bagpipes, tin whistle and harmonica. He was an athlete. He was a swimmer, water polo player, surfer, cyclist and triathlete.
Most of all, Joe lit up a room with his smile and welcoming presence. He was a wonderful soul mate, husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He inspired you to make the most of yourself and this journey of life.
In Joe’s words from his poem, “Bucket Full of Stars”, which he ends with lyrics from a song by Jan Garbarek:
“You lifted us up that cold starry night
Above the troubled world
To a place full of stars and reflected light.
We looked with newly opened eyes
Upon vistas ne’er before seen
O’er came our fears and rose to new heights
Into star bedecked skies.
And we became one with the stars
And we bathed in their light.
“For we are the stars. For we sing.
For we sing with our light.
For we are birds made of fire.
For we spread our wings over the sky.
Our light is a voice
We cut a road for the soul….”’
Joe is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Emily and James Haralson, Melissa Haralson, and Garrett Zorigian; sister, Kathleen Brennan; and six grandchildren, Sienna, Colin and Zoe Zorigian, and Dimitrius, Alexander and Elizabeth Johns.
Please join us in celebrating Joe’s extraordinary life outside Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 4 p.m. at North Albany Community Church, 1273 Thornton Lake Drive, Albany, Oregon 97321. We will be wearing masks and social distancing. Due to COVID-19 please bring your own chair. Donations may be made to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice or Samaritan Rebound Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine through Samaritan Albany Hospital Foundation, 1046 6th Avenue SW, Albany, Oregon 97321. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
