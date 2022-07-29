Joseph (Joe) Boyanovsky, 49, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Albany on July 25th. He is survived by his loving wife Krista (Forbis) Boyanovsky, as well as his children. His sons are Jaden (22) and Elijah (7), and daughter Harmony (20). Joe was the youngest of seven children. He is also survived by his older siblings, Susan Patterson, Sandra Sylvester, Mark Boyanovsky, Shari Middelstadt, Diane Kralicek. He is preceded in death by his parents Norman and Patricia Boyanovsky and older brother Carl McDaniel.

Joe spent more than 10 years with Payless Drug Stores in his first career. Then he moved to C-2 Utilities until an injury gave him an opportunity to become a wastewater treatment plant operator with the City of Lebanon. Joe loved his work and coworkers who were an extended family. Joe had an affinity for gardening and enjoyed cooking, traits he received from his father. He enjoyed spending time with family, camping, bike rides, and fireworks whether it was Fourth of July or not! Joe was an avid sports fan. He loved the 49'ers. If he wasn't in the kitchen or garden one could find Joe on a softball field playing or coaching or cheering on the 49'ers and Giants.