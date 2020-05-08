× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 2, 1930 – April 20, 2020

Joseph Henry Bidwell was born to Whit and Grace Bidwell on February 2, 1930 in Ten Mile, Tennessee.

Joe and his family move to Albany when Joe was 17 years old. Upon his arrival in Albany Joe went to work for the Nebergall Meat Company. He spent 25 years working for Nebergall. It was there that Joe met Swede Ohm, who would become his close and best friend. They remained good friends until Joe’s passing. The Nebergall Meat Company eventually closed their doors. Joe then went to work for Oremet where he worked until his retirement.

Joe was a member of the Elks.

Joe married Marie Molenaar and they had two sons together, Jerry and Bruce Bidwell. They later divorced. In 1958 Joe married Patricia Marmon. They were married for 35 years. They had one daughter Dianne. Patricia passed in 1995.

Joe is now meeting Patricia and his brothers and sisters that passed before him; James, RB, Billy, Don, Wilma, Wuanita, Fred, Lutie, Leonard, Coney and C.B.

Joe is survived by his two sons; one daughter; brother Roy Bidwell; many nieces, nephews, grand and great grand kids.