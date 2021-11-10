Joseph Glen Redmond

July 17, 1925 - October 9, 2021

Born and raised in Hollywood, Maryland. Worked as a "waterman" on a 14' boat harvesting crab and oysters.

A decorated WWII veteran, he enlisted in the Army serving overseas in Germany, France, Italy and was also at Pearl Harbor during the attack. His favorite time served was in the Aleutian Islands.

Married Elma McMurry in Kalama, Washington on April 15, 1958. They lived in Salem, shortly before moving to Santa Rosa, California, then Petaluma, California.

In 1972, he returned to Sweet Home, before moving to his final resting place, Lebanon. He raised two daughters, Toni Mode and Joanne Redmond. He was a loving, caring husband and father who was always there for his family. He was a hard working man, a roofer by trade.

Joe enjoyed the outdoors - rivers, lakes, ocean and was always ready for an adventure. He spent much of his free time fishing, hunting, camping, boating, and on family vacations. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elma, parents, John and Edna Redmond, brother, James Redmond, and sister, Roberta Hammett.

Survived by his brother, Lawrence Redmond, daughters, Toni Mode and Joanne Redmond, grandchildren, Steven Bass, Joey Billington, Tia Billington, Sarah Shores, and Josh Abatecola. Great-grandchildren, Landon, Shahia, Madelyne, Camillia, William, Aiven, Everly, and Violet, along with numerous nephews and nieces.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Sodaville Evangelical Church, 38200 Middle Ridge Rd., Lebanon. this Saturday. November 13 at 1:00 p.m.