Joseph F. Malango

Always active, Joe loved sports. His Saturday set building work parties were followed by basketball in the old CHS gym but only if you worked the whole day. Crew fare was dollar burgers and ice cream sandwiches. He played basketball with the Sunday Slugs where he was known as “elbows”. An avid jock, he regularly played volleyball, golf, pickle ball and was a member of a bowling team; he continued bowling to the last months of his life (Thank you, Dennis Corliss) Joe also announced home games for the girls volleyball team (state champion) and the wrestling team. He spotted for home football games at Reser Stadium. The sports page was the first thing he read in the morning. He was an avid Duck fan and followed the Trailblazers.

Joe was the guy who always met you with a joke or two. He was known for his home baked biscotti from Mama Tessie’s recipe which he had committed to memory. They were often auctioned at the Arts Center’s Chocolate Fantasy with monthly deliveries He favored white food: vanilla ice cream, pasta and a good baguette.

Joe was a beloved teacher to many generations of Corvallis kids and helped foster a lifelong love of theater for many. Long after he retired, wherever he went, he ran into former students who consistently reaffirmed this. Many of his students went on to have meaningful careers in theater.