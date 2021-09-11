Joseph Barnhurst

Joseph Edward Barnhurst (Ed to all who knew him) of Jefferson, Oregon, passed away suddenly September 2, 2021 from a heart attack. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Tessie Barnhurst, his sister Doris Morgan, and his brother LaNord Barnhurst. Ed leaves behind his adoring wife Janice Barnhurst; his sister Florene Whitehead; four children - John and Andrea Barnhurst, Stephanie and Matt Madden, Emily and Ammon Lujan, and Jessica Barnhurst; three step-children - Sabrina Bailey, Sean and Monica Bailey, Stephanie and Spencer Wasden, 14 grandchildren - Mike & Mallory Ellefson, Laura Madden, Aaron and Kate Ellefson, Cody Ellefson, Nikki Madden, Katie Madden, Drew Madden and Lily Madden, Abbey Thies, Chrissy Veach, Cy Bailey, Eli Bailey, Ivy Bailey and Sam Bailey.

Ed was a strong, kind, strong-willed man. He learned the value of working hard from a young age. Ed was the first in his family to go to college (OSU) where he got a degree in Civil Engineering. Ed in 40+ years did many projects throughout the world. All of his life he was surrounded by drafting papers and pencils. In his downtime, he was always helping someone out, especially if fixing a car was involved. Ed loved working with his hands. Family meant everything to him. We love you and we're going to miss you!