Jordan Victoria-Lynn Cady, known as Jo to her friends, and as Boo to her family, was born on 08 July 1998 in Corvallis, OR to two US Army Military Police Officers, Michael G. Cady of Auburn, NY, and Missti L Jones of Monroe, OR. When her parent's divorced, Jo lived with her mother while she was still an active duty soldier, and was 3 years old at Ft Lewis Army Base when 9-11 happened. Her sister, Kendra S. Cady, and Jo were quickly escorted off base, as her mother's unit, the 170th MP Co, was immediately deployed to secure the crime scenes in NYC, Washington DC, and the plane crash site in Pennsylvania. By the time Jo was 4 years old, her mother's unit had come home, and they moved to Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada where Jo attended Kindergarten to Grade 2. Jo became fluent in Canadian French, with true English being her second language. While in Winnipeg, Jo's disabled grandfather, Donald J Stanturf (d. 2012), came to live with her and her small family. There, Jo and her grandfather had a special bond, as well as having a unique bond with her big sister, Kendra S. Cady, that most people would never understand or have the privilege of having. Jo's grandfather was a Vietnam War Veteran, and Jo helped him overcome his PTSD by introducing him to gaming, which became her hobby as an adult. Jo then moved with her family to Glyndon, MN, and Cass County, ND, where she became a published illustrator at the age of 10. A year later, her family moved to Newport, Oregon, while her grandfather stayed in Fargo, ND to get medical treatment for his service connected injuries.