Jordan Kyle Rowlee

Jordan "Donatello" Kyle Rowlee
March 9, 2002 - June 24, 2022
Jordan was a loving, caring, compassionate brother, son, grandson, and dear friend to those that knew him.
He accomplished quite a bit in his short years we got to have him here with us. He loved children, and was a favorite at the daycares he worked at amongst the children. He saved a couple of little ones lives in his career. His family, friends, coworkers and anyone that knew Jordan will always have him tucked away in their hearts.
There will be a "party" to remember Jordan at a future date.