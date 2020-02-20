Jonathan Walter Emmons

April 15, 1968 — February 8, 2020

Jonathan W. Emmons, 51, a former longtime resident of Corvallis, late of North Plains, passed away Saturday afternoon, February 8, 2020, from unexpected heart complications at his home.

Jonathan was born April 15, 1968, in Corvallis, the son of the late David Scott Emmons and Joanne (Corbett) Papadopoulos. He was raised and received his education in the Corvallis community, having attended Corvallis High School.

He was married to his first wife, Kimberly Emmons, in 1990. They had two children together. They later divorced.

He was remarried to Caryn Marie Bieker on December 17, 1994, in Estacada, They celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary this past December. Following their marriage, they made their home in the Corvallis community, where they raised their six children. In 2018, Jonathan moved to the North Plains community, where he had resided since.

In his younger years, Jonathan worked as a commercial fisherman in Alaska for several years. While living in the Corvallis community, he worked as a meat cutter with his father in the family business, at Emmons Meat Market, for several years. He later worked for United Parcel Service in Albany for several years, before working for Safeway as a meat cutter in Corvallis and Beaverton.

