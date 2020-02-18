Jonathan A. Hayes

He had been commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Air Force through the Air Force ROTC unit at Tufts and reported to Moody AFB, Georgia for pilot training in January of 1965, thereby commencing the most exhilarating years of his life, which he chronicled in his book, No Lilies or Violets. Assigned as an F-4 Phantom Aircraft Commander to the 8th Tactical Fighter Wing, the famed “Wolfpack” at Ubon RTAFB, Thailand, he flew 140 missions in Rolling Thunder operations over North Vietnam. Two subsequent combat tours at Phu Cat, South Vietnam and at Takhli, Thailand during Linebacker I raised his total combat missions to 356. He was awarded five Distinguished Flying Crosses (with “V” device for heroism) and 22 Air Medals among other medals and decorations. “Peacetime” duty included stations in Japan and the United Kingdom and nuclear alert duty – potentially being part of Armageddon - in Korea, the United Kingdom and Italy. He also served as an instructor pilot, helping to retrain returned POWs in the F-4 Phantom. He had a very deep love of his country and was always very grateful to have had the opportunity to serve America in this manner. He was a life member of the Red River Valley Fighter Pilots Association, Distinguished Flying Cross Society, 12th Tactical Fighter Wing Association, 80th Fighter Squadron Association and National Rifle Association.