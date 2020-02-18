Jonathan A. Hayes

June 11, 1942 — February 5, 2020
On February 5, 2020, Death finally got up the courage to escort Jonathan Armstrong Hayes on the Last Great Adventure. Jonathan was quite curious about what would happen on that journey; he could not promise to send back reports, however.
Living to the ripe, but disgruntled old age of 77, Jonathan had seen numerous changes, many of which he opposed. He disapproved of both the 20th and 21st centuries, feeling that the standards of civilization had slipped most lamentably since the bright golden days of the Edwardian era to which he felt more intellectually and emotionally attuned. Sartorially, he preferred bow ties to long ties and was adamant in his opinion that every well-attired gentleman should wear spats, as he did himself.
A true Renaissance man, he was at various times a highly decorated fighter pilot, author, award-winning amateur wine maker, professional cook, knowledgeable amateur of medieval history, and opera supernumerary. He had climbed Mt. Fuji, run a marathon, ridden the Trans-Siberian railroad (the Russian Rossiya, not the luxury train) and the Venice-Simplon Orient Express, toured Lockheed Corporation’s “Skunk Works”, observed the transit of Venus and seen a live platypus. A keen opera buff, he was for many years a season box holder in San Francisco and Seattle Operas and saw and heard all the great voices of his generation. He did not own a smartphone nor did he ever use social media. He had never watched a Super Bowl. The great operatic mezzo-soprano Marilyn Horne once threw him out of her dressing room, and he had been arrested in Belarus for a visa violation.
His many manly virtues were balanced by distressingly few redeeming vices. His original and incisive turn of mind was sometimes mistaken for eccentricity by those of more plodding, pedestrian mentalities. He was a lousy athlete, couldn’t sing and disliked big government, small children and licorice. Although he had owned a Porsche 911, his favorite car was the Honda SM 800 sports car he drove while stationed in Japan. He once shook hands with President Kennedy.
A prolific writer of letters to the editor, mostly on political matters, he could generally count on getting somebody’s hackles up. This obituary is his magnum opus ultimum. While observers of a merely conventional outlook might have categorized Jonathan’s political views as ranging from moderately conservative to totally reactionary, in reality he distrusted all ideologies and regarded himself as a pragmatist, seeing “muddling through” as being almost always the best course of action. He did not care what others thought of him and easily worked with political liberals to promote those civic projects which he considered worthwhile.
You have free articles remaining.
Jonathan was born to the Reverend Truman Hayes and Margaret (Swartwout) Hayes in Hyannis, Massachusetts on June 11, 1942. A family legend held he had been born on the hospital lawn; he was bemused to find on close examination of the information in his birth certificate that there was a lot of truth in that family tradition. He had a very happy childhood growing up in rural New England, and was educated at Phillips Academy, Andover, class of 1960, and Tufts University, class of 1964. Summers were spent working as a cook in different summer camps and at the Star Island Conference Center off the shores of New Hampshire.
He had been commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Air Force through the Air Force ROTC unit at Tufts and reported to Moody AFB, Georgia for pilot training in January of 1965, thereby commencing the most exhilarating years of his life, which he chronicled in his book, No Lilies or Violets. Assigned as an F-4 Phantom Aircraft Commander to the 8th Tactical Fighter Wing, the famed “Wolfpack” at Ubon RTAFB, Thailand, he flew 140 missions in Rolling Thunder operations over North Vietnam. Two subsequent combat tours at Phu Cat, South Vietnam and at Takhli, Thailand during Linebacker I raised his total combat missions to 356. He was awarded five Distinguished Flying Crosses (with “V” device for heroism) and 22 Air Medals among other medals and decorations. “Peacetime” duty included stations in Japan and the United Kingdom and nuclear alert duty – potentially being part of Armageddon - in Korea, the United Kingdom and Italy. He also served as an instructor pilot, helping to retrain returned POWs in the F-4 Phantom. He had a very deep love of his country and was always very grateful to have had the opportunity to serve America in this manner. He was a life member of the Red River Valley Fighter Pilots Association, Distinguished Flying Cross Society, 12th Tactical Fighter Wing Association, 80th Fighter Squadron Association and National Rifle Association.
On leaving the Air Force in 1976, he attended the Amos Tuck School of Business Administration at Dartmouth College, receiving his MBA in 1978. Following a short period as auditor and computer systems analyst, he found his niche in the municipal bond field where he spent the rest of his career, ending with managing his own very successful organization in Seattle. After diligent study, he was awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, the gold standard in the financial services industry.
Jonathan’s Air Force peregrinations had militated against the more tender side and he did not tie the knot until he was 33. Although it is a well-established tradition among Hayes males to have excellent taste in women, Jonathan failed disastrously in his first marriage, which collapsed acrimoniously. He did learn from his mistakes and had the extreme good sense to marry Susan Corcoran in 1988, a marriage which worked out quite well due to Susan’s patient tolerance of his many foibles. He regarded his marriage to Susan as the best and most fortunate decision he ever made. He could not have asked for a better or more loving life companion than Susan; she gave him many years of great happiness. Due in part to his lack of philoprogenitiveness, there were no children from either of his marriages.
Jonathan and Susan both enjoyed independent international travel and journeyed to all parts of the world. He was active in the military community of Corvallis, serving as President of the Military Officers Club of Corvallis. He also served as Chairman of the American Branch of the Richard III Society and delivered several well-received papers at their annual meetings. He was honored to be elected as Vice President of the parent, British Richard III Society and always valued the friendships he had gained in that organization.
Regular exercise was an important priority for Jonathan and helped to keep him fit and healthy. He was a life-long dedicated blood donor and staunch supporter of the work of BloodWorks Northwest. Observation of the birdlife in his garden was also a great joy for him. He had a great love of animals and was “owned” at different times by a Great Pyrenees dog and several cats. Always eager to try new things, in his 70s he channeled his Revolutionary War ancestors and took up shooting a flintlock musket. His medieval interests led him to also begin shooting an English longbow. He was a member of the Albany Rifle and Pistol Club, the Forest Hills Black Powder Brigade and the Benton Bowmen. He spent many happy hours at the gun and archery ranges puncturing innocent targets.
Jonathan was always cognizant that his life had been very fortunate in how it had turned out. He was never concerned about when or how it would end and wanted no mourning. He specifically stated there was to be no funeral or memorial service. Instead he left money for a private family celebratory party – champagne, music and laughter. His ashes will be scattered over an Oregon vineyard – he will come back as an exceptionally fine year. Raise your glasses.
GOD BLESS AMERICA!