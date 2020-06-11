July 11, 1968 — May 21, 2020
Jon Keith Fromherz-Kenneke, 51, of Albany passed away May 21, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Jon was born in Carbondale, Illinois on July 11, 1968 to Larry Jon Kenneke and Rose Marie (Foster) Kenneke. The family moved to Corvallis in 1970. A sister Susan Lea (Kenneke) Davies joined the family in 1971.
Jon attended Garfield Elementary School, Highland View Middle School and Corvallis High School graduating in 1986. While in high school, Jon was active in amateur radio club and played bass for the Corvallis Youth Symphony.
He then attended Southern Oregon College (now University), earning a degree in Communications. Jon was active in the school’s radio station — KSOR. As student announcer, Jon regularly delivered newscasts and hosted a musical variety program.
Upon graduation he worked as a computer programmer, radio communications specialist, and most recently as a broadcast engineer for Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB). He also was among the first promoters of Oregon’s energy renewal program — Blue Sky.
He had an interest in all things related to saving energy and protecting our environment. He owned and drove one of the first all-electric cars to be built. It was a funny wedge-like vehicle looking much like a piece of pie with wheels. The “Wedge” was energy friendly, but was prone to catching fire. He further converted used cooking oil into bio-diesel fuel for his Volkswagen camper. He was often seen at the back doors of local restaurants collecting used cooking oil. Volkswagens powered by his concoction smelled like fast food restaurants on wheels.
Jon also was a frequent lecturer at Oregon’s Sol West festivals where he gave demonstrations on cooking with solar ovens. His interest in solar energy led to the installation of solar panels in the back yard of his home in Albany. He was especially proud of his “off-the-grid” backwoods cabin. He designed and installed a solar collection system that made the cabin energy self-sufficient.
Jon was an avid fan of vintage Volkswagen campers, often owning several at one time. He belonged to the Wet Westies, a group of Volkswagen enthusiasts who held regular campouts around the state. Meeting in state parks and consenting farmer’s fields, the group shared a unique camaraderie stemming from their Volkswagen adventures. He seldom missed a “Westie” campout. During his illness Jon’s “Wet Westies” buddies organized a Volkswagen parade by his house with horns blaring and banners waving saluting Jon.
One of Jon’s favorite outdoor activities was hunting for mushrooms. He belonged to a local mushroom club and always enjoyed tracking down elusive fungi. At one time he served as the editor of the group’s newsletter. Not only did Jon harvest mushrooms, he went a step further and prepared gourmet meals incorporating these mushrooms. Jon’s talent in the kitchen went beyond mushrooms. He also baked delicious breads, preserved fruits and vegetables, and created a variety of smoked meats and savory sausages.
But his greatest passion was being with his children — reading stories to them when they were younger, playing games, or building clever little projects. He especially enjoyed sharing the out-of-doors with them — toasting marshmallows around a campfire, hiking in the woods, camping at the coast or rafting on the Willamette River.
Jon is survived by the love of his life, his wife Rebecca Fromherz-Kenneke; his beloved children Ashley Kenneke, Daniel Kenneke and Brynna Kenneke; his parents; his sister (brother-in-law Steven); nieces Sarah McPherson and Sophia Davies; an aunt Janet Foster; and numerous pets including Bob, Buttercup, and Moonbeam.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Elroy and Evelyn Kenneke and Virgil and Virginia Foster; and by his uncle Gary Foster.
In the evening of May 21, as Jon was leaving us, a rainbow appeared in the sky letting us know he was on his way to a big campout with the angels in heaven.
A celebration of Jon’s life will be held at a later date.
If you wish, memorial contributions may be made to an environmental cause of your choice.
Arrangements made through Fisher Funeral Home. Please visit www.fisherfuneralhome.com to leave any condolences.
