July 30, 1948—May 3, 2023

Jon, the son of Sam and Helen Hendrix, lived almost his entire life in Lobster Valley, Oregon. Jon married Angellea Steeprow in 1965. Jon and Angellea spent 58 years together, living the last 38 years on the Mom & Dad Hendrix family homestead in Lobster Valley. They had three children, Joni, Bryan and Samantha.

Jon graduated from Alsea High School in 1966, excelling in choir/quartet and sports, holding the District javelin record for many years. Besides playing music in a band, he spent his entire career as a heavy equipment operator for Alsea Lumber Company and Alsea Quarries.

Jon, who was sometimes referred to as Joncey, will be remembered for many things by different people. However, all who knew him will remember him as a kind and loving soul with a happy and gentle spirit, ready with a smile and a laugh. Some will also remember him as a teen singing on the school bus and making up words to songs. Others will remember him singing and playing guitar in The Alsea Outlaws and Nikus bands. A number will remember him as part of the Chain Gang at Alsea football games, where he enjoyed being as close to the action as possible. Many knew him as a steadfast Beaver fan, especially Beaver Baseball. For those who drove the roads of Lobster Valley, they will surely remember him for his slow and easy driving pace.

Papa Jon loved his family and was always ready to share the fruits of his “sweet tooth” with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Jon is survived by his wife Angellea, daughter Joni (Ben), son Bryan (Patricia), sisters Jan Olsen and Julie Hendrix, nine grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Samantha, great grandson Gary, sisters Sandy Schreiber and Betty Short, and brother Joe Hendrix.

Services will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 1pm at Lobster Valley Church of Christ.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alsea Hope Grange (26421 Fudge Rd., Alsea, OR 97324).