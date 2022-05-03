November 18, 1940 - April 28, 2022

Jon David Kryger ran his last mile, drained his last putt, skied his last mountain slope, and settled his final case on April 28, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born in Boise, Idaho, on November 18, 1940 to Arthur Kryger and Frances Elizabeth Grismer Kryger.

His parents later moved to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, where Dave and his five siblings Gene Kryger, Kathy McGowan (Kryger), Suzie Miller (Kryger), Kristina Evens (Kryger), and Kit Kryger lived their formative years. Dave attended Immaculate Heart of Mary High School where he was an all-star athlete in football (quarterback) and baseball (pitcher), as well as an honor roll student. He later received a baseball scholarship to St. Martin's University in Lacey, Washington. He was inducted into the St. Martin's Hall of Fame as a baseball pitcher in 1994.

It was in college where Dave met his beloved wife, DeEtta Anne Lefor. Upon graduation from college, Dave moved to Salem, Oregon, where he worked for a year at the local cannery to earn money before attending law school at Willamette University in Salem. Dave and DeEtta married on August 31, 1963. Dave then obtained his Juris Doctorate from Willamette University Law School in 1965. Daughters Kristen Martin (Kryger) and Kelley Chimenti (Kryger) were welcomed as the start of their family in 1965 & 1967.

Dave began his legal career in Salem working a short time for Floyd Stager and then as an Administrative Law Judge for the Workers' Compensation Board. The family then moved to Albany in 1970 and Dave began his lifelong career at Emmons, Kyle Law Firm. Dave and DeEtta welcomed another daughter, Erin Bjorklund (Kryger) and a son Kevin Kryger in 1970 & 1976.

Dave practiced law with integrity and dedication for the next 36 years until his retirement in 2000. During his career, he was on the Governor's Task Force for workers compensation in 1980; served as Governor for the Oregon Trial Lawyers Association from 1981-1984; and was president of the Oregon State Trial Lawyers Association from 1986-1987.

Dave is survived by his wife of 58 years, DeEtta; daughters Kristen (Mitch), Kelley (John), Erin (Mark), son Kevin (Tasha); five siblings; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Albany. A reception to follow. Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.

Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association (act.alz.org).