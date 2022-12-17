Jolene Paulette Fosdal

October 6, 1950 – December 7, 2022

Jolene Paulette (Smith) Fosdal was born October 6, 1950, in Lebanon, Oregon. She quietly fell asleep in death December 7, 2022, after 27 years of fighting cancer. She was 72 years old. In her early life her father, Johnny Smith, (aka Johnny Miller, the One-Man Band) was a country musician and traveled for his work. Before she was 8 years old, she had attended 5 grade schools in different states. In January 1959 Jolene's father died in a car accident. In time, her mother remarried on May 18, 1963, to Lee Gallegos. On January 30, 1966, Jolene's little brother, Justin Lee Gallegos, was born.

In September 1967 Jolene was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. Later, in 1968 Jolene graduated from Medford Senior High School. One day in 1969, at the end of her long driveway while at her mailbox, a young witness man rode by on his motorcycle and asked if she "would like a ride back to her house." That's all it took, and Jolene married Dale Andrew Fosdal on October 10, 1970, in Medford, Oregon. On October 7, 1972, she gave birth to her first child, Yarra Michelle Fosdal (Betz). On December 14, 1973, she gave birth to Micah D'Andrew Fosdal. Later on, October 3, 1974, Jolene's mother Johanna gave birth to Lia Justine Gallegos.

Jolene fell in love with horses at the young age of 8 with her first Mustang named Poncho. She continued to rescue and own horses for decades until 2021 when it became too physically difficult. She loved talking to people about the Bible, as well as flowers, photography, a variety of animals, as well as traveling all over the country and had visited Singapore, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Canada.

Jolene is survived by her husband Dale Fosdal, 73, daughter Yarra Betz, 50, son Micah Fosdal, 49, mother Johanna Gallegos, 93, brother Justin Gallegos, 56, and sister Lia Gallegos, 48.