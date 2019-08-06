January 9, 1966 — July 15, 2019
Johnny Ray Fenn was born in Corvallis on January 9, 1966 to Delbert Eugene Fenn Jr. and Geri Montgomery Fenn. He grew up in Albany and attended Waverly, South Shore, Memorial, Calapooia and South Albany High School.
He loved feeding the ducks, playing and listening to music, video games and chess. Johnny will be remembered for his generous, funny, loving personality and how he was a friend to everyone.
He is survived by his beloved daughter Samantha Fenn; brother Jimmy Fenn; mother Geri Cool; sister Tracey ; many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his dear grandma Pauline Fenn, who raised him; and his father Delbert Fenn Jr.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. August 11, at Grand Prairie Park in Albany. Please bring a dish to share, a chair and your memories of Johnny. Any memorial contributions can be made to the GoFundMe set up online to help with the families' expenses.