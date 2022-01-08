April 16, 1940 - January 3, 2022

Johnny R. Freeman, 81, of Scio, died January 3, 2022 at his home.

Johnny was born April 16, 1940 in Modesto, California. The family eventually settled in the Turner area where Johnny graduated from Cascade High School. Johnny farmed in his early years and then worked for a plywood mill in Aumsville. He later became a machinist in the automotive industry retiring from NAPA in Stayton.

Johnny was a member of the Lebanon First Assembly of God Church. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, gardening, and making knifes and arrowheads.

Johnny married Phyllis Edwards on June 26, 1982 in Reno, Nevada. She preceded him in death on February 11, 2017.

He is survived by his children Brad Freeman, Patti Cadenhead, Jeff Freeman, Julie Frear and Eileen Davis, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, January 14, 2022 at Providence Cemetery in Scio.

Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.