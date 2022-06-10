February 23, 1927 - June 5, 2022

Johnnie Eugene Plymale, 95, formerly of the Lebanon and Albany area, died June 5, 2022 in Brookings, Oregon.

Johnnie was born February 23, 1927 in Mill City, Oregon, the son of Raymond and Alma (Carter) Plymale. Johnnie graduated from Lebanon High School in 1945 and served in the Army Airforce for two years. Johnnie worked at U.S. Plywood for several years and then became the sexton of Crystal Lake Cemetery for several years. He also worked for Lebanon IOOF Cemetery, from which he retired.

Johnnie became a Mason of the Corvallis Masonic Lodge and served as Master of the Lodge.

Johnnie was a member of the Amaranth, and was Grand Royal Patron of Oregon, the Lebanon and Brookings Masonic Lodges, the Scottish Rite and White Shrine. He was a loving husband and father.

Johnnie is survived by his current wife, Penny Plymale; daughter Faye Ridens; granddaughter Valerie Wilt; great-grandson Lamar Bates; great-great-granddaughter Marlie Bates; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Two sisters, Lydia Wilson and Donna Wood. Sister-in-law, Jan Plymale.

Johnnie was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Evelyn M. Plymale; brother Ben Plymale; son Gregory Plymale; daughter Linda Pugh; two brother-in-laws, Donald Wilson and Jay Wood.

A viewing will be from 4 -7 p.m., Wednesday, June 15 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 16, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home, burial will follow at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to OHSU, in Gregory Plymale's name in honor of Johnnie Plymale.